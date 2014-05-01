OTTAWA May 1 Canada's Conservative government
prefers broad business tax cuts rather than targeting cuts to
help specific sectors lower their costs, Finance Minister Joe
Oliver said on Thursday.
Appearing before the Senate banking committee, Oliver was
asked how the government would tackle Canada's poor productivity
growth, which lags that of the United States.
"Our approach in general is not to target specific
sectors," Oliver replied. "We think the general manner is to
improve the costs of businesses, especially by lowering the tax
level."
The Conservative government, in power since 2006, has cut
the general federal corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 22
percent in 2007. So far, it has given no hint that another round
of corporate tax cuts is coming.
Instead, the government has promised to focus on personal
income taxes once its budget returns to surplus, which is
expected in 2015. One proposal made by the Conservatives during
the 2011 election campaign would allow couples with children to
split their income for tax purposes, effectively lowering the
tax rate on the higher-income parent.
Canada's sagging productivity, which measures real gross
domestic product per hour worked, has been a sore point for the
government for years and economic theories on the cause of the
poor performance abound, with some experts even questioning
whether Canada measures the indicator properly.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, appearing before the
Senate committee on Wednesday, said Canada's productivity growth
could be partially explained by the large energy sector because
a heavy initial investment is typically required to develop an
oil field before anything is produced, leading to less output
per hour worked.
