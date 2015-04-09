(Adds background, quotes from Oliver and economist)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, April 9 Private sector economists
estimate that Canada's economy will grow at about 2 percent this
year and will pick up after that, Finance Minister Joe Oliver
said on Thursday.
An average of economists' growth forecasts is used as a
basis for fiscal planning by the Canadian government. The
outlook is usually detailed in the federal budget, which will be
released on April 21.
The outlook matched a Reuters survey released on Wednesday
that showed economists consulted by the government ahead of
budget were expecting a median 2 percent growth this year as the
price of oil stabilizes.
The budget is normally released in February or March before
the end of the fiscal year, but Oliver delayed the 2015-2016
budget due to the volatility in the price of oil, a major export
for Canada. The government has vowed it will be a balanced
budget after seven years of deficits.
"Canada is feeling the effects of low oil prices, both on
the economy and on the revenue streams governments rely on,"
Oliver told reporters.
"Nevertheless, economists estimate that Canada's economy
will expand by about 2 percent this year and that growth will
pick up thereafter."
Still, the 2015 forecast marks a step down from the 2.6
percent growth economists were expecting in the fall fiscal
update released in November.
Oliver also told reporters the government was closely
watching the booming residential real estate market and would
take action to calm it down "if necessary."
Oliver refrained from detailing what the consensus forecast
for oil prices was, though he said he has taken a number that
was "not excessively optimistic or pessimistic".
TD Bank's Craig Alexander, one of the economists meeting
with Oliver, said the government's delay of the budget has been
useful.
"If you went back in time and said, 'What was the range of
private sector forecasters about the outlook four to six weeks
ago,' you actually would have had a much bigger range of
projections," he said.
"As time has passed, it's allowed private sector forecasters
to better understand how the oil shock could play out."
