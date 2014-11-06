BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
OTTAWA Nov 6 The Canadian government's economic update next week will not contain any new fiscal measures beyond a package of family tax cuts announced last week, Finance Minister Joe Oliver told reporters on Thursday.
Oliver is due to present the update on November 12. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mRJPpx) Further company coverage:
* S&W Seed Co - on March 13, co entered into third amendment agreement amending company's credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015