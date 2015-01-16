TORONTO Jan 16 Canada's Finance Minister Joe
Oliver didn't comment further Friday on the timing of the
federal budget, after saying earlier in the week it would not be
brought forward before April.
Asked how long the government would be prepared to wait if
markets continued to show instability, Oliver told reporters: "I
don't want to get into negative hypotheticals."
"We've decided that we won't issue the budget earlier than
April because of the current instability and we'll make a
decision as we approach that date."
The federal budget is usually introduced in February or
March, and occasionally as early as January, given the fiscal
year starts on April 1.
