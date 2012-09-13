TORONTO, Sept 13 Ontario's minority Liberal government said on Thursday it was eliminating its budget deficit faster than anticipated, crediting higher-than-expected revenues and recent efforts to restrain program spending.

The province's deficit for the 2011-12 fiscal year ending March 31 was C$13 billion ($13.3 billion), according to the finance ministry's public accounts. The figure is down from the C$15.3 billion shortfall targeted in the March budget.