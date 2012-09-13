BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
TORONTO, Sept 13 Ontario's minority Liberal government said on Thursday it was eliminating its budget deficit faster than anticipated, crediting higher-than-expected revenues and recent efforts to restrain program spending.
The province's deficit for the 2011-12 fiscal year ending March 31 was C$13 billion ($13.3 billion), according to the finance ministry's public accounts. The figure is down from the C$15.3 billion shortfall targeted in the March budget.
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
Feb 21 UK-based Waverton Investment Management named Luke Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund selection.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.