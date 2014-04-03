(Adds details on budget, possible election)
TORONTO, April 3 Ontario's budget deficit was
estimated to be C$11.3 billion in 2013-14, smaller than the
minority Liberal government's previous target of C$11.7 billion,
the province's finance minister Charles Sousa said on Thursday.
Speaking at a business lunch in Toronto, Sousa also
reaffirmed the government's plan to eliminate the deficit by
2017-18. Sousa attributed the C$400 million deficit reduction -
compared to the government's last fiscal update in November - to
"prudent management of spending."
He said the government will release its 2014-15 budget in
the next few weeks.
That budget could to lead to an election in the coming
months, as Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne has had to deal with a
scandal over the costly cancellation of two natural gas power
plants by her predecessor Dalton McGuinty, whom she replaced in
February 2013.
The center-left Liberals have been in power for 10 years in
Ontario, Canada's most populous province and home to most of the
Canada's banks and a large part of its manufacturing sector. But
the party needs support from at least one other party to pass
the budget, and avoid triggering an election.
The left-leaning New Democratic Party supported last year's
budget, and will be key to this year's version passing, as the
right-leaning Progressive Conservatives are unlikely to support
the document.
The Liberals currently hold 48 of the 107 seats in the
Ontario legislature, while the Conservatives hold 37 and the NDP
hold 21.
(Reporting by Cameron French, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)