BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces launch of $200 million U.S. focused litigation finance funding vehicle
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
TORONTO Feb 13 Ontario, which has struggled with the impact of a slowing economy, is still on track to meet its deficit targets, the Canadian province's finance minister said on Monday.
Finance Minister Dwight Duncan also said in a speech that the province would raise additional revenue by selling downtown Toronto land under the headquarters of the government-owned Liquor Control Board of Ontario, a process it expects will net more than C$200 million ($200 million) for taxpayers.
Duncan said the province was also re-evaluating a C$345 million annual subsidy to the horse racing industry.
Canada's most populous province cut its growth and revenue targets in November, but forecast it would eliminate its 2011-12 deficit of C$16 billion by 2017-18.
($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete