By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Feb 15 Ontario must clamp down on education and health care spending and scrap some popular programs to keep a C$16 billion ($16 billion) deficit from spiraling out of control, a report commissioned by the provincial government said on Wednesday.

The long-awaited report on public service reform gave the Liberal minority government of Canada's most populous province a range of potentially controversial austerity measures it could introduce.

"To meet its own goal of a balanced budget in seven years, the government will have to cut program spending more deeply on a real per capita basis, and over a much longer period of time than the (Conservative Premier Mike) Harris government did in the 1990s," Don Drummond, the former high-ranking bank economist and federal finance official who played a key role in wrestling down Canada's large federal deficit in that decade, said in the report.

"Ontario's finances do not yet constitute a crisis, and with early strong action a crisis can be averted  The lessons of history and of what is happening elsewhere today are clear: the government must take daring fiscal action early."

Among the report's more than 360 recommendations, Drummond proposed overhauling how health care services are delivered, axing some of the government's signature education policies, cracking down on the underground economy to chase lost tax revenue and reduce incentives offered to companies under the province's thorny green energy program.

He recommended total program spending rise just 0.8 percent per year over the path to balance, compared with a recent growth rate of around 7 percent. On a real per capita basis, he said spending will have to fall 2.5 percent per year.

The report said health care spending should rise 2.5 percent, education should increase around 1 percent, social programs should edge up only 0.5 percent and all other programs must be cut 2.4 percent.

Drummond advised against public sector wage freezes, but said the budget for wage costs should be frozen, which would likely lead to job cuts.

He also advocated against selling key publically owned assets unless the government could prove it should do so with a long-term cost-benefit analysis.

He put the government's new electricity rebate on the chopping block, as well as the pension benefits guarantee fund. He urged more polluter penalties for companies who contaminate the environment and said the government should maximize northern Ontario's "ring of fire" of major mineral deposits.

Drummond also highlighted many areas and programs where federal-provincial and provincial-municipal relationships and funding agreements should be changed such as health funding, social transfers, equalization, employment insurance and infrastructure.

But Drummond, dubbed Ontario's "austerity czar", rejected drastic across-the-board cuts, especially in areas such as health, even though he says the current system is too expensive and inefficient.

Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan has already indicated the government won't follow all Drummond's recommendations - despite paying the advisor C$1,500 a day - and it will not, for example, scrap its popular all-day kindergarten program.

Duncan said the Liberals, who have a minority of seats in the provincial legislature and need the support of at least one other political party to survive, will work with the opposition to strike a balance.

He gave strong hints on Monday about the shape of a spring budget that could halt plans to cut corporate taxes, curb social programs and sell public assets.

Duncan has said he supports some of Drummond's initial ideas, such as capping spending growth at less than 1 percent per year, down from the 1.4 percent outlined in last year's budget. But he said such restraint may not apply to health and education, two priority areas for the centrist Liberals.

Drummond has warned that if the government doesn't take tough steps, the budget deficit will balloon to C$30.2 billion by 2017-18 - the government's target date for balancing its books.

Ontario cut its growth and revenue targets in November, and said its debt-to-GDP ratios will be higher than previously forecast, peaking at 41.3 percent in 2014-15. Drummond cautioned that figure could jump to just under 51 percent by 2017-18. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)