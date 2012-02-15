* Drummond urges 0.8 pct growth in spending per year
TORONTO, Feb 15 Ontario must clamp down on
education and health care spending and scrap some popular
programs to keep a C$16 billion ($16 billion) deficit from
spiraling out of control, a report commissioned by the
provincial government said on Wednesday.
The long-awaited report on public service reform gave the
Liberal minority government of Canada's most populous province a
range of potentially controversial austerity measures it could
introduce.
They include scrapping the Liberals' signature all-day
kindergarten program and increasing school class sizes;
eliminating electricity bill rebates and a resource tax credit.
The report also said the mining tax system should be reviewed to
make sure the government was being adequately paid for its
natural resources.
Report author Don Drummond, a former federal finance
official who played a key role in wrestling down Canada's large
federal deficit in the 1990s, warned Ontarians should learn from
the debt crisis ravaging Europe.
"The challenge and the solution will have to be
pretty much unprecedented in Canadian postwar history ... It
won't work if you just have a mindset of 'I'm just going to take
some money out of here and there'," the former Toronto-Dominion
Bank chief economist told reporters.
"You can't really pick up a newspaper without
reading about Greece and Spain and Italy. We're nowhere near
there, although keep in mind that Ontario's debt to GDP ratio is
35 percent and Greece's was 35 percent in 1984."
Among the report's more than 360 recommendations, Drummond
proposed overhauling how health care services are delivered,
axing some of the government's education policies, cracking down
on the underground economy to chase lost tax revenue, and reduce
incentives offered to companies under the province's green
energy program.
He recommended total program spending rise just 0.8 percent
a year while the province proceeds to a balanced budget,
compared with a recent growth rate of around 7 percent. On a
real per capita basis, he said spending will have to fall 2.5
percent a year.
The report said health care spending should rise 2.5
percent, education should increase around 1 percent, social
programs should edge up only 0.5 percent and all other programs
must be cut 2.4 percent.
Drummond advised against public sector wage freezes, but
said the budget for wage costs should be frozen, which would
likely lead to job cuts.
He advised against selling key publically owned assets such
Ontario's power utilities, unless the government could prove it
should do so with a long-term cost-benefit analysis.
Drummond, dubbed Ontario's "austerity czar", also
said federal-provincial and provincial-municipal relationships
and funding agreements should be changed in some areas, pointing
to health, social transfers, employment insurance and
infrastructure.
Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan had already indicated
the government won't follow all Drummond's recommendations -
despite paying the adviser C$1,500 a day. It will not, for
example, scrap its popular all-day kindergarten program.
But Duncan said on Wednesday one of Drummond's suggestions
to reduce the program costs with a more affordable staffing
model will be considered.
"This is a serious report and it shows the magnitude of the
challenge facing Ontario, but it doesn't have all the answers.
Our plan will need to identify more specifically how we will
reduce the deficit," Duncan said in a media briefing after the
commission's release.
"Mr. Drummond's work is informed, he's looked deeply at the
delivery of public services in a way that hasn't been done
before and there are things that ... are very controversial and
it will be up to the legislature now to find the right mix. But
the one thing we can't do is to do nothing."
The Liberals, who have a minority of seats in the provincial
legislature, need the support of at least one other political
party to survive.
Duncan gave strong hints on Monday about the shape of a
spring budget that could halt plans to cut corporate taxes, curb
social programs and sell public assets.
Drummond has warned that if the Ontario doesn't take tough
steps, the budget deficit will balloon to C$30.2 billion by
2017-18 - the government's target date for balancing its books.
Ontario cut its growth and revenue targets in November, and
said its debt-to-GDP ratios will be higher than previously
forecast, peaking at 41.3 percent in 2014-15. Drummond cautioned
that figure could jump to just under 51 percent by 2017-18.
"Beyond the inevitable debate on individual recommendations,
it is the commission's overall conclusion which is critical -
that substantive government downsizing represents a prudent
path," Mary Webb, senior economist at Scotiabank, said in a note
to clients.
"The commission's broad recommendations offer a solid
starting point for the Ontario government, and possibly other
provinces, to develop a credible, multi-year restraint
strategy."
