* Ontario says economy grew 0.5 pct in Q4
* 2011 real GDP rises 1.8 percent
* Exports up 0.7 pct in Q4, imports fall 0.9 pct
TORONTO, April 4 Ontario's growth slowed in the
final quarter of last year, suggesting a modest and uneven
recovery for Canada's industrial engine.
An Ontario government report released on Wednesday showed
the economy of Canada's most populous province and manufacturing
hub grew 0.5 percent in the October-December period, following a
0.8 percent expansion in the third quarter and a slight
contraction in the second quarter of 2011.
The province, which relies heavily on exports of autos and
parts to the United States, said exports r ose 0.7 percent in the
fourth quarter while imports fell by 0.9 percent.
Ontario's real GDP rose 1.8 percent in 2011, down from a 3.0
percent climb in 2010.
In its budget released last week, Ontario's minority Liberal
government estimated that growth would come in at 1.7 percent in
2012 and 2.2 percent in 2013, slightly below private sector
assumptions.
The government halted corporate tax cuts and vowed to rein
in public sector labor costs in a n effort to eliminate its
C$15.2 billion ($15.2 billion) deficit in six years.
The opposition left-wing New Democratic Party has since
asked the Liberals to adopt other measures such as an income tax
hike for Ontario's highest earners in exchange for supporting
the budget.
The right-leaning Conservatives have already rejected the
government's spending plan, so the Liberals need support from
the NDP to avoid a snap election.
($1 = $1 Canadian)
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Janet Guttsman)