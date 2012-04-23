TORONTO, April 23 Ontario's left-wing New Democrats said on Monday they will not oppose the minority Liberal government's budget after some of the party's proposals were addressed, including a tax on the "super rich."

The governing Liberals need support of either opposition party - the right-leaning Conservatives or the NDP - to pass the budget into law on Tuesday and avoid a second election in six months. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)