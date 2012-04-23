UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
TORONTO, April 23 Ontario's left-wing New Democrats said on Monday they will not oppose the minority Liberal government's budget after some of the party's proposals were addressed, including a tax on the "super rich."
The governing Liberals need support of either opposition party - the right-leaning Conservatives or the NDP - to pass the budget into law on Tuesday and avoid a second election in six months. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports 12.1 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of December 31 - SEC Filing
* NCI Inc - On Jan. 31, co and its units entered into certain fourth amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement, dated December 13, 2010