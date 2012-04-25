TORONTO, April 25 Ontario's minority Liberal
government on Wednesday trimmed its deficit forecasts through to
2017-18, when it projects the province will run a C$500 million
($505 million) surplus.
Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan delivered the
forecasts a day after the government passed its 2012-13 budget
with the help of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP). In
order to get NDP support, the Liberals said they would introduce
a surtax on the rich.
The government forecast its 2012-13 budget deficit at C$14.8
billion and said its 2011-12 deficit was C$15 billion instead of
the C$15.3 billion estimated in the budget.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
