TORONTO, April 25 Ontario's minority Liberal government on Wednesday trimmed its deficit forecasts through to 2017-18, when it projects the province will run a C$500 million ($505 million) surplus.

Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan delivered the forecasts a day after the government passed its 2012-13 budget with the help of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP). In order to get NDP support, the Liberals said they would introduce a surtax on the rich.

The government forecast its 2012-13 budget deficit at C$14.8 billion and said its 2011-12 deficit was C$15 billion instead of the C$15.3 billion estimated in the budget.

($1=$0.98 Canadian)

(Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Peter Galloway)