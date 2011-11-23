(Corrects 9th paragraph to show emergency reserve cut by C$500 million, not to C$500 million)

* Says will eliminate C$16 bln deficit by 2018

* Cuts GDP growth, revenue, reserve targets

* Keeps spending in line with budget targets

* Net debt-to-GDP higher than expected, peak at 41.3 pct

* Lower interest rates ease medium-term total expenses (Updates with details, commentary)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Nov 23 The Liberal government of Ontario cut its growth, revenue and reserve targets on Wednesday, but said it is still on track to balance its budget in six years, without lowering total program spending.

In its autumn economic statement, the government of Canada's most populous province said its timetable for eliminating its 2011-12 deficit of C$16 billion ($15.2 billion) by 2017-18 remains intact, as do medium-term targets.

However it said its net debt-to-GDP ratios will be higher than previously forecast, peaking at 41.3 percent in 2014-15.

"Slower economic growth in the United States and continued volatility in Europe are making people in Ontario anxious," Finance Minister Dwight Duncan said in a statement.

"That is why we are focused on job creation while returning Ontario's budget to balance and protecting the gains we have made together in our school and hospitals."

Ontario, which relies heavily on the manufacturing sector, especially autos and auto parts, said it continues to feel the economic impact of supply chain disruptions from the Japanese earthquake and tsunami. It brought down its growth targets for the next several years.

The government expects provincial gross domestic product will grow 1.8 percent in both 2011 and 2012, a slightly more conservative estimate than recent downgraded private sector forecasts. It sees 2.5 percent growth in 2013 and 2.6 percent growth in 2014.

The government said total revenue for 2011-12 is expected to be C$443 million lower than the March budget forecast. Excluding the impact of a one-time loan repayment from Chrysler Canada and other first-quarter changes, the revenue forecast is C$778 million lower.

Reserves for 2011-12, it said, were also cut by C$500 million from the C$700 million detailed in the last budget.

Total program spending, which includes generous increases for healthcare and education, is little changed in 2011-12 at around C$114 billion.

However, total expenses, which include interest on debt, are seen easing in the medium term due to the lower interest rate outlook.

The province said its borrowing requirement through 2013-14 had been reduced by C$3.6 billion, primarily because it has been beating its fiscal targets, with a lower deficit recorded in the 2010-11 public accounts and a lower projected deficit in 2011-12. The 2011-12 borrowing requirement remains C$35 billion.

The budget update comes on the heels of the province's Throne Speech on Tuesday, which opened the first session of the legislature since the Oct. 6 election that reduced the Liberals to a minority government. [ID:nN1E7AL214]

