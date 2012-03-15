TORONTO, March 15 Ontario's minority Liberal government has set March 27 as the date for the Canadian province's next budget, which is expected to outline some tough austerity measures to rein in a C$16 billion ($16 billion) deficit in six years.

Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan has indicated the budget will curb program spending and may contain a freeze in corporate tax cuts. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; with additional writing by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by Peter Galloway)