* Bank economists see modest growth despite weak Q2

* Risk of a two-quarter recession around 40 pct - TD

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's economy should rebound modestly in the latter half of 2011, but chances of a recession are high because of political uncertainty in the United States and Europe, Canada's top bank economists said on Thursday.

Canada's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the second quarter, partly due to rare events such as Japan's earthquake and tsunami. Another quarter of contraction would meet the textbook definition of a recession.

Major bank economists, speaking at a Toronto conference and echoing a recent Bank of Canada forecast, said this is unlikely and that growth should resume. But they also warned that financial market volatility and the potential for new shocks to the economy have made forecasting difficult.

"We're not used to dealing with this much political risk," said Derek Burleton, deputy chief economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

"Who would have thought that U.S. policymakers would have taken the U.S. government to the point of a debt default. It's extraordinary. And who would have thought the European leaders would have announced major austerity budgets and then taken a month off on holiday. These are the things we have to cope with as forecasters and it's not easy."

The risk of another recession, less severe than the deep and painful global financial crisis in 2008-09, is about 40 percent in both Canada and the United States, Burleton told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC, added that there are things to be done to avoid a recession in the United States, Canada's biggest trading partner.

"American politicians have to learn to walk and chew gum at the same time, they have to actually add spending into the economy from the government to keep the economy afloat in the near term while also introducing plans that will reduce deficits five or 10 years out," he said.

Still, there are reasons to be hopeful about growth, said Sherry Cooper, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. She noted that many of the drags on the economy in the second quarter were temporary, including the supply disruptions that resulted from the Japanese disaster and surging oil prices.

"The part of this that is so difficult is the uncertainty, and that does lead consumers to postpone expenditures, and it certainly leads business to reconsider hiring," she said.

Reuters' last quarterly GDP poll in July showed Canada's economy was expected to grow at a nearly 3 percent annualized rate in last two quarters of 2011. But many forecasts have since been revised to around 2 percent and lower. ECONPOLL1 [ECILT/CA]

Data for the second half of the year has started off on a stronger footing as a rise in Canadian exports in July almost halved the trade deficit and the value of building permits hit a record high. [ID:nN1E7870S0]

Economists said the country's solid fundamentals - including a healthy banking system and a commodity-driven economy that benefits from emerging-market growth - also work in Canada's favor.

Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, pointed to recent encouraging purchasing data and business surveys.

"The wild card is that with the uncertainty that we've seen through August and into September ... how significant is that spillover from the soft numbers to the hard numbers?" he said. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)