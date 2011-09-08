* Bank economists see modest growth despite weak Q2
* Risk of a two-quarter recession around 40 pct - TD
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's economy should rebound
modestly in the latter half of 2011, but chances of a recession
are high because of political uncertainty in the United States
and Europe, Canada's top bank economists said on Thursday.
Canada's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the second quarter,
partly due to rare events such as Japan's earthquake and
tsunami. Another quarter of contraction would meet the textbook
definition of a recession.
Major bank economists, speaking at a Toronto conference and
echoing a recent Bank of Canada forecast, said this is unlikely
and that growth should resume. But they also warned that
financial market volatility and the potential for new shocks to
the economy have made forecasting difficult.
"We're not used to dealing with this much political risk,"
said Derek Burleton, deputy chief economist at Toronto-Dominion
Bank.
"Who would have thought that U.S. policymakers would have
taken the U.S. government to the point of a debt default. It's
extraordinary. And who would have thought the European leaders
would have announced major austerity budgets and then taken a
month off on holiday. These are the things we have to cope with
as forecasters and it's not easy."
The risk of another recession, less severe than the deep
and painful global financial crisis in 2008-09, is about 40
percent in both Canada and the United States, Burleton told
Reuters on the sidelines of the event.
Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC, added that there
are things to be done to avoid a recession in the United
States, Canada's biggest trading partner.
"American politicians have to learn to walk and chew gum at
the same time, they have to actually add spending into the
economy from the government to keep the economy afloat in the
near term while also introducing plans that will reduce
deficits five or 10 years out," he said.
Still, there are reasons to be hopeful about growth, said
Sherry Cooper, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. She
noted that many of the drags on the economy in the second
quarter were temporary, including the supply disruptions that
resulted from the Japanese disaster and surging oil prices.
"The part of this that is so difficult is the uncertainty,
and that does lead consumers to postpone expenditures, and it
certainly leads business to reconsider hiring," she said.
Reuters' last quarterly GDP poll in July showed Canada's
economy was expected to grow at a nearly 3 percent annualized
rate in last two quarters of 2011. But many forecasts have
since been revised to around 2 percent and lower. ECONPOLL1
[ECILT/CA]
Data for the second half of the year has started off on a
stronger footing as a rise in Canadian exports in July almost
halved the trade deficit and the value of building permits hit
a record high. [ID:nN1E7870S0]
Economists said the country's solid fundamentals -
including a healthy banking system and a commodity-driven
economy that benefits from emerging-market growth - also work
in Canada's favor.
Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada,
pointed to recent encouraging purchasing data and business
surveys.
"The wild card is that with the uncertainty that we've seen
through August and into September ... how significant is that
spillover from the soft numbers to the hard numbers?" he said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)