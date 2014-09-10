TORONTO, Sept 10 Commercial borrowing by small
and medium-sized businesses in Canada slowed for the second
quarter in a row last quarter, though it was still up from a
year earlier, a PayNet survey showed on Wednesday.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
small and medium-sized businesses in North America, said its
Canadian Business Lending Index fell to 213 in the second
quarter from 219 in the first three months of the year.
Compared with the second quarter of 2013, however, the index
was up 7 percent.
After a runup in borrowing by businesses since 2011, the
pullback in the second quarter makes for a "healthy pause", said
Bill Phelan, president of PayNet.
"We don't think it would have been sustainable to maintain
that pace," he said. "So this moderating investment for us is a
very, very good sign because it will help the expansion endure
longer."
Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in
payments by 30 days or more - rose to 1.97 percent of loans in
June from 1.83 percent the month before.
But loans that were more than 90 days late, which are
considered loans severely in arrears, edged down to 0.35 percent
from 0.37 percent.
