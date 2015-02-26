TORONTO Feb 26 Commercial borrowing by small
and medium-sized businesses in Canada fell for a fourth straight
quarter as the country began to feel the impact of a slump in
oil prices, data from PayNet showed on Thursday.
A dramatic drop in oil prices in recent months has weighed
on the energy sector and the broader resource-driven Canadian
economy, prompting the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates last
month.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
small and medium-sized businesses in North America, said its
Canadian Business Lending Index slipped 2.4 percent to 204 in
the fourth quarter, from 209 in the previous quarter.
Borrowing levels had climbed steadily after the global
financial crisis to hit a high point in the fourth quarter of
2013, before starting to lose momentum. They are now about 8
percent off those peak levels.
"This is a real correction going on, it's not just a head
fake," Bill Phelan, president of PayNet, said.
"There's going to be more pain before growth, but we don't
see this signaling a recession," he added.
Moderate loan delinquencies, those that are behind in
payments by 30 days or more, climbed to 2.2 percent of loans in
December, from 2.1 percent in the previous month.
Loans that were more than 90 days late, which are considered
loans in severe arrears, rose to 0.5 percent.
