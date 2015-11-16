By Fergal Smith
| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 16 Commercial borrowing by small
businesses in Canada accelerated in September, data from PayNet
showed on Monday, in a sign that activity is shifting from big
companies to small companies.
PayNet's Canadian small business lending index rose to 142.0
from 131.8 in August. Compared to the same month a year ago, the
index rose 14 percent, accelerating from a 5 percent rise in
August.
"We are seeing that the small businesses are becoming an
engine of growth for the Canadian economy at a time when the big
companies, some of them in the energy sector, are contracting,"
said PayNet's president Bill Phelan.
He said small businesses "are a good leading economic
indicator, so that bodes well for future GDP rising from the
small businesses economic expansion."
In contrast, PayNet's index of medium-sized businesses,
which is more tied to the energy sector, fell to 213.6 in
September from 220.7 in August.
Moreover, its decline accelerated, falling 12 percent
compared to the same month a year ago, versus a 7 percent drop
in August.
Borrowing trends across sectors were consistent with growth
shifting away from areas related to energy and to more
consumer-orientated industries.
Compared to the same month a year ago, the borrowing index
for businesses in accommodation and food rose 16 percent, while
professional services rose 36 percent and manufacturing saw an
encouraging swing to 2 percent growth after having fallen 3
percent in August.
Phelan also highlighted low impaired loans which leave
businesses with the financial strength to invest more.
The Canadian small business delinquency index for 30 days or
more fell to 0.92 percent from 1.04 percent in August.
(Editing by David Gregorio)