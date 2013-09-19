TORONTO, Sept 19 Commercial borrowing by small
and medium-sized businesses in Canada rose in the second quarter
to a record high, driven by a pick-up in service sector firms, a
PayNet survey showed on Thursday.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
North American small and medium-sized businesses, said its
Canadian Business Lending Index rose to 205, its highest level
since the index began in 2005.
That made for a 3 percent gain from the previous quarter,
while the first quarter's performance was also revised higher.
Stand-out industries included the food and accommodations
sector, as well as retail and transportation, said Anthony
Zambon, director of PayNet Canada.
"It's a good indication of full recovery from the recent
recession," said Zambon. "It's higher ground for Canadian
businesses."
Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in
payments by 30 days or more - eased to 1.45 percent of total
loans in June from 1.53 percent the month before.
But loans that are more than 90 days late - considered
severe loans in arrears - rose to 0.53 percent from 0.43
percent.
Still, that's a positive sign that some risk taking is
returning, said Zambon.