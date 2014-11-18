OTTAWA Nov 18 Commercial borrowing by small and
medium-sized businesses in Canada declined for the third
straight quarter in the July-September quarter, a PayNet survey
showed on Tuesday.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
small and medium-sized businesses in North America, said its
Canadian Business Lending Index slipped 2 percent in the third
quarter to 209 from 213 in the second quarter.
Compared to a year earlier, the level of borrowing was flat.
"There's a definite trend toward less borrowing and less
business investment," said Bill Phelan, president of PayNet.
"It's really a pause, we think, rather than a sea change."
After strong growth following the global credit crisis,
borrowing peaked in the fourth quarter of last year and has
waned steadily since. As economic growth in the United States
starts to kick in, Canada should see some benefit, which should
boost business borrowing, Phelan said.
Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in
payments by 30 days or more - fell to 1.7 percent of loans in
September from 1.8 percent the month before.
Loans that were more than 90 days late, which are considered
loans in severe arrears, held steady at 0.38 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)