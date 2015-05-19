TORONTO May 19 Commercial borrowing by small
and medium-sized businesses in Canada rose slightly in the first
quarter as modest growth in the agriculture and construction
industries helped offset weakness in the energy sector, data
from PayNet showed on Tuesday.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
small and medium-sized businesses in North America, said its
Canadian Business Lending Index rose to 206 in the first quarter
from 204 in the fourth quarter.
The improvement in the lending climate comes after declines
in the four previous quarters, when a sluggish economy and weak
resource prices weighed.
"This growth is due to more discretionary money in the hands
of consumers as a result of the lower energy prices such as
gasoline to fuel their cars and natural gas to heat homes," Bill
Phelan, president of PayNet, said in an email.
"The go-go days in oil exploration and production are on
hold for a while," he added. "The move from west to east and
from energy producing to consumer based business is underway."
Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in
payments by 30 days or more - climbed to 2.7 percent of loans in
March, from 2.6 percent in the previous month and 2.2 percent in
December.
Loans that were more than 90 days late, which are considered
loans in severe arrears, stood at 0.7 percent, compared with 0.5
percent in December.
