OTTAWA Feb 26 Canadian non-farm payroll
employment rose by 21,800 jobs in December, offsetting a decline
in the previous month, led by gains in employment in healthcare
and social assistance, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
For the year, non-farm payroll employment increased by
154,300, or 1 percent, with the majority of jobs gained between
April and October.
The report was in contrast to the more closely watched labor
force survey, which showed the Canadian economy shed a revised
11,300 jobs in December.
While the payrolls report comes out a month later than the
high-profile labor force survey, economists say it can provide
additional insight into the state of the labor market. The most
recent version of the labor force survey showed employers added
35,400 jobs in January.
Average weekly earnings were C$943 in December, up 0.7
percent from the previous month and up 2 percent from the year
before. Wage growth, changes in the composition of employment by
industry and employees' level of experience contributed to the
yearly increase.
