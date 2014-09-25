GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks advance before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
OTTAWA, Sept 25 Total Canadian non-farm payroll employment jumped by 42,300 jobs in July, with growth spread across most sectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
July's gains added to an increase of 18,000 in June. The number of non-farm payroll employees is up 196,200, or 1.3 percent, since July of last year, with the bulk of the gains occurring since April.
The report was in line with the more closely watched labor force survey, which showed the Canadian economy had added 41,700 jobs in July after the report had to be restated due to an error.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
TOKYO, March 14 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday after decent demand at an auction of 20-year JGBs, with trading stuck in narrow ranges ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting this week.
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.