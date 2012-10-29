* PBO sees 1.9 pct growth in 2012, 2.0 pct in 2013
* Sees rates at 1.0 pct through early 2015
OTTAWA Oct 29 Canada's parliamentary budget
office on Monday maintained its forecast of 1.9 percent economic
growth this year but cut its outlook for 2013 and 2014 and said
it sees the Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady through
the first quarter of 2015.
The PBO said it sees the federal government eliminating its
budget deficit and returning to surplus in the 2015-16 fiscal
year, which the government also expects.
It forecast that Canada's real gross domestic product will
expand by 1.5 percent next year, down from its April forecast of
1.6 percent growth. It cut its 2014 forecast to 2.0 percent
growth from 2.2 percent.
"The weakness in near-term growth pushes the economy further
below its potential, resulting in an increase in the
unemployment rate," the PBO said in a report.
"With inflationary pressures well contained and Consumer
Price Index (CPI) inflation remaining below its 2 percent
target, PBO expects the Bank of Canada to maintain its policy
interest rate at 1 percent through the first quarter
of 2015," it said.
The PBO released its fiscal outlook just before the federal
government was due to release its own forecasts, which are based
on the average of a group of private sector economists.
The PBO's view on central bank interest rates, now at 1.0
percent, is more dovish than most.
Most of Canada's primary dealers expect the Bank of Canada
to hold off raising interest rates until late 2013 or 2014. The
median forecast in a recent Reuters poll of these dealers was
for a rate hike in the fourth quarter of 2013.