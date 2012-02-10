* Flaherty says today's middle-aged or younger to be
affected
* Cites 2020 or 2025 as likely timing of OAS changes
* Says Ottawa will announce steps forward
OTTAWA, Feb 10 Changes to Canada's Old Age
Security pension program will likely come in 2020 or beyond and
will involve more than one federal budget, Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Friday.
"This is for 2020, 2025 so that people who are middle age
and younger today ... can be assured that they will have these
social programs properly funded, fiscally responsible, that
they'll be there for them in the future," Flaherty said,
according to a transcript of comments in Oshawa, Ontario.
The remarks pinpoint more precisely the timing of proposed
pension reforms that have caused a political firestorm in Ottawa
for several days.
Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said Ottawa
may need to limit the growth of spending on the pension program,
one key pillar of the pension system, to address funding
problems that will arise when baby boomers retire and the number
of contributors in the work force shrinks.
Harper, who says the current system is unsustainable,
provided no details, but one widely floated idea would raise the
minimum age for receiving benefits to 67 from 65. Opposition
parties accuse the government of punishing seniors while
spending money on military aircraft and jails.
Harper and his cabinet ministers have said any changes will
not affect current retirees, and will not come in the next
budget, expected in late March or possibly later.
"The timing of what we do will involve more than one budget
and we will - we will announce some steps forward, but we
certainly need to plan ahead and this is not for tomorrow
morning," said Flaherty.
Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer Kevin Page released a
report this week saying the old age security system was
sustainable in its current form.
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Janet Guttsman)