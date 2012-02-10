* Flaherty says those middle-aged or younger today to be affected

OTTAWA Feb 10 Changes to Canada's Old Age Security pension program are years away and could be brought in as late as 2025, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday, trying to allay fears of imminent cuts to programs for seniors.

"This is for 2020, 2025 so that people who are middle age and younger today ... can be assured that they will have these social programs properly funded, fiscally responsible, that they'll be there for them in the future," Flaherty said, according to a transcript of comments he made in Oshawa, Ontario.

Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said Ottawa may need to limit the growth of spending on Old Age Security, a key pillar of the pension system, to address funding problems that will arise when baby boomers retire and the number of contributors in the work force shrinks.

The idea has sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa, in part because there is no concrete proposal on the table and Harper has said only that current retirees would not be affected.

Flaherty's remarks provided some guidance on the timing. The minister is preparing to cut government spending across all departments to eliminate a budget deficit that is relatively small by international standards at about 2 percent of gross domestic product.

Harper, who says the current pension system is unsustainable, has not made a specific proposal. One widely floated idea would raise the minimum age for receiving Old Age Security benefits to 67 from 65. The program is available to all Canadian residents, although some benefits may be clawed back from high income retirees.

Opposition parties accuse the government of punishing seniors, while spending billions on military aircraft and new jails.

Harper and his cabinet ministers have said any changes will not affect current retirees, and will not come in the next budget, expected in late March or possibly later.

"The timing of what we do will involve more than one budget and we will - we will announce some steps forward, but we certainly need to plan ahead and this is not for tomorrow morning," Flaherty said.

Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer Kevin Page released a report this week saying the Old Age Security system is sustainable in its current form. (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Peter Galloway)