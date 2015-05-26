OTTAWA May 26 Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday the government is considering allowing Canadians to contribute more to the country's pension plan.

"I'm pleased to inform the House that we are open to giving Canadians the option to voluntarily contribute more to the Canada Pension Plan to supplement their current CPP retirement savings," Oliver told legislators.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Richard Chang)