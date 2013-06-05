* Value of permits rises 10.5 percent vs forecast of 4
percent decline
* Residential permits up 21 percent on plans for apartments,
condos
* Nonresidential permits decrease by 3.6 percent
OTTAWA, June 5 Widespread plans to build
apartment buildings and condominiums lifted the value of
Canadian building permits in April by 10.5 percent from March,
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, defying market expectations
of a 4 percent drop in permits.
It was the fourth straight month of gains in building
permits, an early indicator of construction activity, after a
downturn that began in mid-2012. Statscan revised its March data
down to a 6 percent rise in permits from 8.6 percent previously.
The unexpected strength in permits issued in April, reaching
C$7 billion ($6.8 billion), comes as other data suggest the
country's once-hot housing market is cooling.
The overall value of residential permits jumped 21 percent.
Multi-family housing projects surged 51.9 percent, led by plans
to build apartments and condominiums in the provinces of
Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, home to cities with the
hottest condo markets.
Permits for single-family homes edged up 1.1 percent as
gains in those three provinces were offset by declines in seven
others.
The condo market in some of Canada's biggest cities has been
a source of concern for policymakers who have repeatedly warned
of overbuilding. Forecasters in a Reuters poll last Thursday
predicted, on average, a soft landing for the Canadian housing
market and expected home prices to fall 5 percent in the next
few years.
In the non-residential sector, Statscan said permits fell
3.6 percent as a gain in the commercial component was offset by
a decline in intentions for both institutional and industrial
buildings.