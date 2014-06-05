GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
OTTAWA, June 5 The value of building permits issued in Canada rose in April for the first time since January but fell short of expectations as a drop in non-residential construction plans partially offset a gain in housing.
Builders took out C$6 billion ($5.5 billion) worth of permits in the month, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday, up 1.1 percent from March but below the market forecast of a 4 percent increase.
Statscan revised the March decrease in permits to 3.2 percent from 3 percent.
The value of residential permits rose for the second straight month, up 2 percent from March. Intentions for single-family dwellings jumped 2.8 percent as an increase in Ontario offset declines in Alberta and four other provinces.
For multiple-family dwellings, the value of permits climbed 1.1 percent, led by Alberta.
The strength in housing was partially offset by a 0.4 percent decline in non-residential construction projects. The value of permits issued in the heavyweight commercial component fell while it rose for the institutional and industrial components.
On a year-on-year basis, the total value of permits fell 13.4 percent, with the residential component down 13.8 percent and the non-residential component down 12.7 percent.
($1 = $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A key Republican lawmaker says he does not believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, adding to pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over its involv