OTTAWA May 7 The value of building permits issued in Canada unexpectedly fell in March but plans for housing construction inched higher after a steep fall in February, according to Statistics Canada data released on Wednesday.
Builders took out $6.0 billion ($5.5 billion) worth of permits in the month, down 3 percent from February and defying market forecasts for a 4.3 percent increase. Statscan revised the February figures to show a 11.3 percent decline in permits versus 11.6 percent.
The value of residential permits climbed 1 percent but remained considerably lower than the record-high in January and in most of 2013 because of a 20.8 percent slide in February. Construction intentions for multi-family dwellings rose 7.9 percent while those for single-family homes fell 3.6 percent.
The strength in housing was not enough to offset a 8.8 percent decrease in permits for non-residential projects. The value of permits for institutional and industrial buildings fell while it rose for the commercial component.
On a year-on-year basis, the total value of permits was down 5.5 percent, with the residential component up 1.0 percent and the non-residential component down 14.2 percent.
($1 = $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.