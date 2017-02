* Statscan corrects building permits data for July

* Value of permits fell 0.6 pct, previously 6.3 pct rise

OTTAWA, Sept 19 Statistics Canada said on Monday it has corrected its estimate of the value of July building permits to a decrease of 0.6 percent from the 6.3 percent increase it reported on Sept. 8.

Residential permits rose 2.4 percent, not 14.6 percent as initially reported. Nonresidential permits were unchanged with a decrease of 4.5 percent.

Statscan did not say why the wrong figures had been reported previously. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Janet Guttsman)