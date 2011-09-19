(Corrects Sept. 8 story with new figures provided by
Statistics Canada on Sept. 19 to show a decrease of 0.6 percent
in total building permits, versus the 6.3 percent increase
initially reported)
* Permits slipped 0.6 pct in July
* Residential up 2.4 pct, nonresidential down 4.5 pct
(Adds details)
OTTAWA, Sept 8 The value of Canadian building
permits slipped by 0.6 percent to C$6.6 billion ($6.7 billion)
in July, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Market analysts had forecast a 1.0 percent drop in July
from June.
Residential permits rose by 2.4 percent to C$3.9 billion,
the third consecutive monthly gain. Much of the strength was
accounted for by Ontario, Canada's most populous province.
Nonresidential permits slipped by 4.5 percent to C$2.7
billion on a 40.1 percent drop in the value of the industrial
component.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)