(Corrects Sept. 8 story with new figures provided by Statistics Canada on Sept. 19 to show a decrease of 0.6 percent in total building permits, versus the 6.3 percent increase initially reported)

* Permits slipped 0.6 pct in July

* Residential up 2.4 pct, nonresidential down 4.5 pct (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Sept 8 The value of Canadian building permits slipped by 0.6 percent to C$6.6 billion ($6.7 billion) in July, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Market analysts had forecast a 1.0 percent drop in July from June.

Residential permits rose by 2.4 percent to C$3.9 billion, the third consecutive monthly gain. Much of the strength was accounted for by Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

Nonresidential permits slipped by 4.5 percent to C$2.7 billion on a 40.1 percent drop in the value of the industrial component.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)