* Statscan corrects building permits data for July

* Value of permits fell 0.6 pct

* Corrected from the 6.3 pct rise previously reported

OTTAWA, Sept 19 Statistics Canada said on Monday it has corrected its estimate of the value of building permits issued in July to a decrease of 0.6 percent from the 6.3 percent increase it reported on Sept. 8.

Misreporting of statistics on Ottawa, Canada's capital city, appeared to be the reason for the correction. The revised Statscan report showed a 12.3 percent increase in building permits for Ottawa in the month, compared with the 302.9 percent increase reported in the original release.

Overall residential permits rose 2.4 percent, not 14.6 percent as initially reported. Nonresidential permits decreased 4.5 percent, a figure that was unaffected by the correction.

Ottawa is normally lumped together with Gatineau, Quebec, as a single metropolitan area even though they straddle a provincial border, but Statscan also provides separate data for each. The Gatineau data was not changed.

Statscan surveys 2,400 municipalities representing 95 percent of the population on a monthly basis.

Bechir Oueriemmi, an analyst at Statscan, would not comment on the specific authorities that provided the erroneous data, citing confidentiality provisions.

"When we were aware the information was incorrect ... We went back to them and verified the data and we ran our system again," he said.

For a copy of the corrected release, see: here (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Janet Guttsman and Peter Galloway)