TORONTO May 4 The pace of purchasing activity in the Canadian economy edged lower in April from March but was still positive, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The data showed the seasonally adjusted index fell to 52.7 in April from 63.5 in March. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 61. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Peter Galloway)