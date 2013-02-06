UPDATE 1-LPC: Valeant seeks new debt to support refinancing effort
NEW YORK, March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to line up a US$3.06bn incremental term loan and junk bond sale as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.
TORONTO Feb 6 Purchasing activity in Canada rose more than expected in January, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 58.9 in January from 52.8 in December. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an adjusted reading of 53.6.
WASHINGTON, March 6 Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the $65 billion U.S. trade deficit with Germany was "one of the most difficult" trade issues, and bilateral discussions were needed to reduce it outside of European Union restrictions.
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. investment firm Grayscale Investments has launched the first-ever private fund focused on ethereum classic, a blockchain platform, according to Barry Silbert, founder of the company's parent Digital Currency Group.