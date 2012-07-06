Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
TORONTO, July 6 The pace of purchasing activity in the Canadian economy fell to its lowest level in almost a year in June, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.
The data showed the seasonally adjusted index fell to 49.0 in June from 60.5 in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 55.8. The index was last below this level in July, 2011, when it was 46.8. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering