* PMI at 49.0 in June vs 60.5 in May
* Misses market expectations of 55.8
* First reading below 50 since July 2011
(Updates with details, analyst's comments)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, July 6 The pace of purchasing activity
in the Canadian economy fell to its lowest level in almost a
year in June, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data
released on Friday.
The data showed the seasonally adjusted index fell to 49.0
in June from 60.5 in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a reading of 55.8. The index was last below the 50
level in July 2011, when it was 46.8.
Any index reading below 50 indicates that activity
contracted from the preceding month.
"In light of renewed euro-zone stresses and slowing global
growth, the theme of caution does not respect international
borders," David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD
Securities, said in a research note.
"Despite a more advanced economic recovery, optimism among
Canadian businesses has understandably faded," he added, noting
that the report was presaged by weak U.S. ISM manufacturing data
earlier this week.
The data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly
contracted in June for the first time in three years.
Ivey's employment index rose to 59.3 in June from 46.3 in
May, but that data was overshadowed by an official report
released earlier on Friday that showed Canada's job growth
slowed in June for a second straight month.
The Statistics Canada jobs report was a reality check after
outsized employment gains earlier this year with business
confidence worsening due to the European debt crisis and the
stalled U.S. economy.
A separate PMI report released earlier this week by Royal
Bank of Canada further complicated recent conflicting
signals about the domestic economy. It showed Canadian
manufacturing activity climbed in June to its highest level
since September, helped by rising orders from abroad.
The Ivey PMI on Friday also showed inventories rose to 53.9
in June from 51.1 in May, and supplier deliveries edged up to
51.1 in June from 47.9 in the previous month.
The Ivey PMI's unadjusted index slowed to 55.3 in June from
66.3 in May.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Peter Galloway)