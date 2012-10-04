TORONTO Oct 4 The pace of purchasing activity in the Canadian economy slowed in September, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Thursday, but still outpaced expectations.

The data showed the seasonally adjusted index slipped to 60.4 in September from 62.5 in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 59. Officials with the Ivey School of Business confirmed that an incorrect number of 65.6 was posted to the website, but the actual reading was 60.4.