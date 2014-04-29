TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says household debt ratio is
sustainable and will gradually ease
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: household debt service could
become a problem if there is a significant shock to canada's
economy
* Poloz: if there were an economic downturn, we would be
vulnerable to a correction in housing prices
* Poloz: willing to accept risks of low-for-long interest
rates because we're not yet out of the downturn
* Poloz: C$ remains in a historical sense quite high versus
US$
* Bank of Canada's Macklem: contribution of c$ to lack of
competitiveness has declined a little bit as C$ has declined
* Poloz: treats Ukraine/Russia situation as a down-side
risk; still early to determine impact on economy
* Poloz: reduction of fed quantitative easing is now better
understood by markets
* Poloz: Bank of Canada's monetary policy will be conducted
completely independently of the u.s.
* Poloz: asked about possible interest rate cut, says if
export recovery does not materialize as expected, and therefore
inflation would be lower, this could cause reevaluation of
stance
* Poloz: if downside risks materialize, then we would talk
about the possibility of a lower interest rate
* Poloz: capacity constraints on canadian oil transportation
seems to be easing; discount on canadian oil is declining
* Poloz: it will take another couple years to fully come out
of the economic downturn
* Poloz: Fed tapering is fully priced into market; further
tapering shouldn't have an effect on asset prices
* Poloz testimony ends
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)