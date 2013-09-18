* BoC chief Poloz says economy at "tipping point"
* Business investment seen boosting growth potential
* Despite confident tone, next rate move seen far off
* Poloz sees no housing bubble, says household debt to fall
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER, Sept 18 Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz took a notably upbeat tone on Wednesday,
predicting the Canadian economy is about to enter a new phase of
growth powered by business investment and exports
as the U.S. recovery takes hold.
"Evidence suggests we are now close to the tipping point
from improving confidence into expanding capacity," he said in a
speech to the Vancouver Board of Trade.
Speaking just before the U.S. Federal Reserve had been
expected to announce a modest reduction in its bond-purchasing
program, Poloz said there was evidence "we are on our way home"
to economic growth that is self-sustaining rather than relying
on low interest rates.
The Fed, however, announced on Wednesday that it was
maintaining its stimulus program in full for the time being.
The Bank of Canada has held its key rate at 1 percent since
September 2010. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the bank to
keep it at that level until the fourth quarter of 2014, when
they predict the bank will raise rates.
The speech provided no obvious hints on the timing of the
next rate hike, and while the tone was confidence-building, the
underlying message was that a tightening of monetary policy is
still a long way off.
Using what he called a "spaghetti-sauce model," Poloz
referred to the global financial crisis as a seven-year bubble
followed by a seven-year crater, implying the return to normal
might not come until 2015.
"Though Poloz has presented a more optimistic view of the
economy than was presented in the (Bank of Canada's) Sept. 4
communique, today's speech reinforces the wider narrative that
policy will need to remain accommodative for a prolonged period
of time to nurture the recovery," TD Securities economist Mazen
Issa said.
In another clue that Poloz may be in no rush to raise rates,
he predicted Canada's potential growth rate - the speed at which
the economy can grow without fueling inflation - would increase
from the current 2.1 percent as businesses invest more and
expand capacity.
"The message here is that the economy should be able to
support stronger activity without stoking inflation as
investment ticks upward," Poloz said.
The combination of subdued inflation and increased capacity
could lessen the need to raise rates. Poloz said it was
difficult to predict how quickly this higher growth potential
would come about.
He also made it clear he does not see a housing bubble in
Canada, saying tighter mortgage lending rules have engineered a
"soft landing". The household debt-to-income ratio will decline,
he said, despite an uptick to a record high in the second
quarter.
"I've said before and I'll say again, I don't perceive there
is a bubble in Canada's housing market," he said. "We were more
concerned about that a year ago, but things have calmed
noticeably and credit itself has slowed."
IMPACT OF FED TAPERING
Derek Holt, vice president of Scotiabank Economics, said
Poloz might be setting the stage to keep rates on hold until
mid-2015 to avoid getting too far ahead of the U.S. Fed in
tightening policy.
"The way in which the output gap is laid out nicely
coincides with the targeted Fed funds policy hold laid out by
the Federal Reserve," Holt said in a note to clients.
In a nod to the strengthening of the U.S. economy over the
past year, the Fed had been expected to announce on Wednesday a
modest reduction in its stimulative $85 billion per month
bond-buying program. Instead, it said it would continue buying
bonds at the current pace for now, surprising financial markets.
Poloz denied that Canadian monetary policy takes direction
from U.S. policy. While the two economies are tightly linked, he
said, "that does not mean that monetary policies need to mimic
each other, and as you can see, we've had a substantially
different monetary policy in Canada compared to the United
States."
Asked after the speech where he saw the value of the
Canadian dollar after the economy's return to normal, Poloz
said: "The truth is, I have no idea ... the markets always get
the dollar right."