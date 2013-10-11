WASHINGTON Oct 11 Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz said on Friday economic growth in the country has
disappointed so far and countered speculation by some market
players that he was more bullish than the bank's senior deputy
governor, Tiff Macklem.
"It's fair to say that growth has disappointed us to this
stage. We are behind where we thought we would be, say a year
ago or for that matter six months ago," Poloz said at a news
conference following a meeting of finance ministers and central
bank governors from the Group of 20 nations.
"But still the signs continue to encourage, almost teasing
you because it's a little bit better but not as much better as
you were hoping," he said.
Poloz acknowledged there had been some market confusion over
the bank's near-term forecasts after he delivered an upbeat
speech last month. Macklem sounded gloomier in another speech
less than two weeks later but Poloz said the two had the same
view.