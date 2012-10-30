* Industrial product prices up 0.5 percent
* Raw materials prices increase by 1.3 percent
OTTAWA, Oct 30 Canada's producer price index
rose for the first time in several months in September,
increasing by 0.5 percent from August on higher prices for
metals and energy products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Market analysts had expected prices to go up by 0.1 percent.
The September increase was the largest since the 1.0 percent
jump recorded in March 2011.
Of the 21 major commodity groups, five were up, 13 fell,
while three were unchanged. Prices for primary metals products
increased by 5.1 percent while petroleum and coal products
prices grew by 2.7 percent.
Raw material prices rose by 1.3 percent from August on an
8.8 percent jump in non-ferrous metals, which posted their
largest gain since April 2009. Analysts had predicted a 1.1
percent advance.
Compared with September 2011, industrial product prices slid
by 0.3 percent, the second consecutive year-on-year drop. Raw
material prices dropped by 3.9 percent from September 2011, the
seventh consecutive year-on-year decline.