* Industrial product prices down by 0.1 percent
* Raw materials prices unchanged
OTTAWA Nov 29 Canada's producer price index
dropped by 0.1 percent in October from September on lower prices
for petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday.
The drop, which matched market expectations, means the index
returned to the same level it was at in January.
Of the 21 major commodity groups, 12 posted increases, five
fell while four were unchanged. The largest contributor to the
overall drop in the index in October was a 1.1 percent decrease
in prices for petroleum and coal products.
Raw material prices were unchanged in October, when a 2.3
percent decrease in non-ferrous metals was partly offset by a
0.5 percent increase in crude oil prices. Analysts had predicted
a 0.9 percent drop from September.
Compared with October 2011, industrial product prices fell
by 0.2 percent, the third consecutive year-on-year drop. Raw
materials prices dropped by 2.8 percent from October 2011, the
eighth year-on-year decline in a row.