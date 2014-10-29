Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
OTTAWA Oct 29 Canadian producer prices fell by 0.4 percent in September from August as higher crude oil supplies in North America cut prices for refined energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Market analysts had expected a 0.1 percent decline after the revised 0.3 gain in July. Prices rose by 2.5 percent from September 2013, down from the 2.6 percent year-on-year gain in August.
Prices for energy and petroleum products dropped by 1.7 percent amid a glut of crude oil supplies. Motor gasoline prices fell by 1.2 percent while light fuel oils were off 3.0 percent and diesel fuel declined by 2.2 percent.
Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products dropped by 1.9 percent while prices for motorized and recreational vehicles rose by 0.6 percent.
Abundant supply and slow growth in world oil helped drag down raw material prices by 1.8 percent in September from August, more than the 0.9 percent retreat forecast by analysts.
Crude energy product prices fell by 1.9 percent from August and by 5.4 percent from September 2013, the largest year-on-year decline since the 5.9 percent plunge seen in January 2013.
Overall, raw material prices were 0.9 percent lower than a year earlier.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.