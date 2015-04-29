(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, April 29 Canadian producer prices
increased by 0.3 percent in March from February, pushed up by
higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics
Canada said on Wednesday.
Analysts had forecast a 0.1 percent decrease in the month
after a 1.8 percent jump in February that marked the end of five
consecutive monthly declines on the back of slumping oil prices.
The main contributor to March's increase was a 1.8 percent
advance in energy and petroleum product prices. Of the 21
commodity groups, 11 rose, seven fell and three stayed
unchanged.
Producer prices dropped by 1.8 percent over the 12 months to
March, pulled down by a 23.5 percent drop in energy and
petroleum product prices.
Lower prices for crude energy products helped cut raw
material prices by 0.9 percent from February. Analysts had
forecast a 2.0 percent drop.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski)