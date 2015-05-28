OTTAWA May 28 Canadian producer prices declined
more than expected in April, mainly weighed down by lower prices
for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday
The price index fell 0.9 percent, topping economists'
forecasts for a decrease of 0.1 percent. Of the 21 commodity
groups, 17 were down.
The main driver behind the decline was a 3.2 percent fall in
prices for energy and petroleum products, led by lower prices
for diesel fuel and light fuel oils. Excluding those energy and
petroleum, producer prices still declined 0.6 percent, the first
fall in that gauge since May 2014.
The decline in energy also weighed on prices on a yearly
basis, with producer prices down 2.4 percent compared to April
last year.
But higher prices for crude energy products helped raw
materials rebound by 3.8 percent, greater than the 1.6 percent
gain that had been expected.
