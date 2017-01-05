BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
OTTAWA Jan 5 Canadian producer prices increased by 0.3 percent in November from October on higher costs for vehicles and primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Of the 21 major commodity groups, prices rose in 14, fell in two and were unchanged in five.
Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles climbed by 1.1 percent, largely due to a 1.4 percent decline in the Canadian dollar against the greenback. Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency weakens.
Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products advanced by 2.3 percent, pushed up by gains for unwrought copper and copper alloys. The prices for energy and petroleum products fell by 2.2 percent, in part due to cheaper gasoline.
Raw material prices dropped by 2.0 percent from October, pulled down by declines for crude energy products. Higher prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap - which jumped by 4.0 percent - helped moderate the decrease.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.