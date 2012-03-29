* Industrial product prices up 0.2 percent
* Raw material prices down by 0.5 percent
OTTAWA, March 29 Canadian producer prices
climbed by 0.2 percent in February from January on higher prices
for petroleum and coal products as well as primary metals,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The increase was less than the 0.4 percent advance forecast
by analysts. Raw material prices dropped by 0.5 percent, a far
cry from the 0.5 percent increase the market was expecting.
Prices for petroleum and coal products grew by 1.8 percent,
pushed higher by a 3.9 percent jump is gasoline prices. Primary
metals prices rose by 1.9 percent, as copper prices advanced by
2.6 percent on reduced world supply.
The strong Canadian dollar affected those producers who
price their products in U.S. dollars. Without the impact of the
exchange rate, industrial product prices in February would have
risen by 0.6 percent from January.
Raw material prices declined on a 2.4 percent drop in the
price of mineral fuels, pulled lower by the third consecutive
monthly decline in crude petroleum. Excluding mineral fuels, raw
material prices increased by 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)