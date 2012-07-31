* Industrial product prices fall 0.3 pct in June from May
* Raw materials prices off 4 percent
OTTAWA, July 31 Lower fuel prices offset
increases for cars and other products and helped pull down the
Canadian producer price index by 0.3 percent in June from May,
the second consecutive decline, Statistics Canada said on
Tuesday.
Statscan revised the figures for the May industrial product
price index to a decline of 0.1 percent from a 0.1 percent gain
previously.
Without the impact of the Canadian dollar's 1.8 percent
depreciation against the U.S. dollar in the month, the index
would have fallen 0.8 percent.
Raw materials prices fell for the fifth straight month, down
4.0 percent mainly due to a sharp fall in crude oil prices. Raw
materials slipped 1.1 percent in May.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a 0.1
percent decline in industrial product prices and a 2.3 percent
fall in raw materials prices in June.
Compared with a year earlier, producer prices rose 0.4
percent while raw materials declined 11.7 percent.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish)