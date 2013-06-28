* Industrial product prices unchanged from April
* Raw materials prices increase by 0.2 percent
OTTAWA, June 28 Canadian producer prices were
unchanged in May from April as higher prices for petroleum and
coal products offset declines in primary metal product and
lumber prices, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Analysts had predicted a 0.1 percent advance in May over
April. Statscan revised April's month-on-month decline to 0.9
percent from an initial 0.8 percent drop.
Of the 21 major product groups, seven increased, eight fell
and six were unchanged. Petroleum and coal products climbed by
1.1 percent after two consecutive declines, pushed higher by a
3.6 percent jump in the price of gasoline.
Primary metal products slipped by 1.1 percent in part due to
lower prices for gold, gold alloys, silver and platinum. With
the exception of February, prices for primary metal products
have been falling since the start of 2013.
Raw materials prices rose by 0.2 percent as animals and
animal product advanced 2.8 percent on higher prices for hogs
and cattle destined for slaughter.